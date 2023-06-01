Microsoft Edge Dev 115.0.1880.1 brings redesigned history, InPrivate improvements, more

Microsoft has released a new weekly Edge update for testing in the Dev Channel. Version 115.0.1880.1 includes several fixes and improvements, such as a slightly redesigned history hub with page previews, InPrivate improvements on iOS, and a new option for the Drop feature on Android. Here are the details.

What is new in Microsoft Edge Dev 115.0.1880.1?

New features:

History now has the option to display thumbnail images.

iOS: Added Exit InPrivate mode button.

Android: Added Save to album option to … menu in Drop.



Reliability improvements:

Fixed browser crash when allowing permission to Microphone access.

Fixed browser crash when clicking on Send feedback button on Sidebar.

macOS: Fixed browser crash when playing video in full screen.



Other changes:

Re-added shortcut Ctrl + Shift + X for Web select.

Fixed PDF keeps opening last page even when PDF view settings for last viewed location is disabled.

Fixed certain websites not rendering correctly. Android:

Fixed certain websites displaying something went wrong error message. WebView2:

Fixed initializing the CoreWebView2Environment throws SystemArgumentException: The path is not of a legal form when using assembly merging (#3428)

Fixed CoreWebView2WebMessageReceivedEventArgs.AdditionalObjects throws a Microsoft.CSharp.RuntimeBinder.RuntimeBinderException exception (#3474) Enterprise:

Fixed sharing PDF file not working after it is downloaded from SharePoint on iOS.

VisualSearchEnabled policy is now available for all platforms.

You can download Microsoft Edge Dev from the official Edge Insider website. If you already use the Dev Channel, head to edge://settings/help to install the latest release. However, it is worth noting that many users report hangs and crashes after updating to version 115.0.1880.1, so it is better not to use Edge Dev or Canary as your primary browser.

Microsoft plans to release Edge 115 to all users in the Stable Channel on the week of July 20, 2023. Insiders in the Beta Channel will get it next week.