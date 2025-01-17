Microsoft Edge Dev 133.0.3065.7 is out with settings import improvements and more

Microsoft has released Edge 133.0.3065.7 for insiders in the Dev Channel. This week's feature update includes various fixes and improvements for the settings import feature. Also, there are multiple Mac, Android, and iOS-specific changes.

Here is the changelog:

Added Features: Added ARIA labels to the buttons on the main page in Import settings. Improved Behavior: Fixed an issue where the browser would crash in Copilot on Android. Changed Behavior: Fixed an issue where a blank dialog appeared during the New Profile First Run Experience (FRE). Mac: Resolved an issue where the 'Close tab' button was still visible on MAC when the tab was not focused or selected.

Resolved an issue where the data content pages in French were overlapping on MAC.

Resolved an issue where a blank window appeared, preventing the setup of a new personal profile on a Mac.

Resolved an issue where the ‘Browser Task Manager’ screen did not auto-scroll when navigating using the arrow keys on MAC.

Fixed an issue where ‘Configure Super Drag and Drop’ could not be opened when clicked on a Mac. Android: Resolved an issue where the top status bar of the What’s New page was not visible on Android.

Resolved an issue where loading a PDF failed when using a link with the ‘text/html’ content type on Android.

Fixed an issue where the search box was covered by the keyboard and the bottom bar displayed abnormally when clicking on the search box to enter the ZIP page on Android.

Fixed an issue where the Copilot icon would reappear in the address bar on Android after visiting a website, turning off Copilot, and scrolling the page.

Fixed an issue where the page info subtitle appeared incomplete on Android.

Fixed an issue where the refresh icon and reading mode icon overlapped in the address bar on Android. iOS: Resolved an issue where browser displayed incorrectly when a blocked URL was searched, and the cancel icon was clicked on iOS.

Resolved an issue where the Read Aloud page displayed errors when opening external PDF files on iOS.

You can download Microsoft Edge Dev from the official Edge Insider website. Version 133 will be available in the Stable Channel on the week of February 6, 2025.