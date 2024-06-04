Netflix is 'sunsetting support' for older Apple TV models

Netflix will soon shrink its list of supported devices by dropping Apple TV 2nd generation and Apple TV 3rd generation digital media players. According to the company's support page, these Apple TV models will be unsupported after July 31, 2024.

In addition to that, the streaming giant has also started notifying users over email about the upcoming change. Here's the text of the email shared by a user on Reddit (picked up by 9to5Mac):

You're receiving this email because you've used Apple TV (2nd generation) and/or Apple TV (3rd generation) with Netflix in the past. Unfortunately, we're sunsetting support for these devices on Jul 31, 2024. We know this can be frustrating, but we're doing this to ensure you maintain the best possible Netflix viewing experience.

Apple TV 2nd generation (720p) and Apple TV 3rd generation (1080p) were released more than a decade ago in 2010 and 2012, respectively. The streaming devices are from the time when tvOS didn't exist, and people could only use a selection of updatable apps that Apple preloaded on its software.

Both the models have already made it to Apple's list of obsolete products, which means the company doesn't offer any software updates or hardware services for these models. With that said, the Apple TV HD from 2015 will become the oldest support model for Netflix after July 31.

These are the Apple TV models that Netflix will continue to work with in the future:

Apple TV HD (4th generation)

Apple TV 4K (1st generation)

Apple TV 4K (2nd generation)

Apple TV 4K (3rd generation)

All generations of Apple TV 4K can stream Netflix in 4K Ultra HD quality with support for 5.1 surround sound, alternate audio, and HDR formats such as HDR10 and Dolby Vision. Meanwhile, Apple TV HD can stream Netflix at a maximum resolution of 1080p HD.