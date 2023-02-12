Microsoft Edge will keep track of tabs you sent to other devices

Microsoft is working on a new section for Edge's History page. It will keep track of web pages and tabs you send to other devices, allowing you to retrieve sites you have sent to another Windows PC, Mac, or smartphone running the Edge browser.

The new History section is currently available to a limited set of Edge insiders in the Canary Channel. Those with the lucky ticket can access the feature by clicking the Sent pages tab on the edge://history page. Alternatively, you can open your browser's history by pressing Ctrl + H.

Although the latest update to how Edge logs your web surfing is by no means groundbreaking, it will surely come in handy for those frequently juggling tabs between different devices. Unfortunately, there is no "Received pages" section, which is a logical extension of the idea. Perhaps, future updates will bring the needed enhancements.

Speaking of earth-shattering news, Microsoft recently unveiled a design overhaul for its browser. Edge will soon receive a massive rounded corners™ treatment alongside the new search engine powered by ChatGPT. Although the reception of the latter has been overwhelmingly positive (so much it caused Google's employees to dunk on its recent Bard announcement), not everyone is a fan of the updated Edge UI. Fortunately, you can disable it with a bunch of built-in flags.

Source: u/Leopeva64-2 on Reddit