MIcrosoft fixes Edge crashes and taskbar shortcut duplication

Microsoft has released a small update for the Edge browser to address several security issues, fix crashes when launching custom protocols, and a couple of bugs, one of which caused duplication of pinned to the taskbar shortcuts. Here is the official changelog for version 128.0.2739.79:

Version 128.0.2739.79: Fixed various bugs and performance issues, improved reliability. Fixes Fixed an issue that caused deployed pinned Shortcuts to the Taskbar to be duplicated. Improved reliability Fixed a browser crash that occurred when trying to launch a custom protocol from a web page when using the URLAllowlist policy on a managed device.

Security fixes in the latest Microsoft Edge update include the following four patches for high-severity Chromium vulnerabilities:

CVE-2024-8636 : Heap buffer overflow in Skia in Google Chrome prior to 128.0.6613.137 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: High)

CVE-2024-8637 : Use after free in Media Router in Google Chrome on Android prior to 128.0.6613.137 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: High)

CVE-2024-8638 : Type Confusion in V8 in Google Chrome prior to 128.0.6613.137 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit object corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: High)

CVE-2024-8639: Use after free in Autofill in Google Chrome on Android prior to 128.0.6613.137 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: High)

To update Microsoft Edge, head to Menu > Help and Feedback > About Microsoft Edge. Alternatively, open edge://settings/help. You can also continue using the browser as is, and it will update itself automatically in the background.

In case you missed it, Microsoft released Edge 128 in late August with an improved Edge Bar, the new SSE3 requirements, deprecated rounded tabs, and more. Check out the full details here.