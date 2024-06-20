Microsoft Flight Simulator City Update 8 focuses on upgrading Las Vegas sights

It was less than a month ago that the Microsoft Flight Simulator development team pushed out City Update VII: European Cities II to the popular title, and already, another city update has landed. Today, the developer unveiled City Update 8, and it takes aim at Las Vegas as the latest region to receive major graphical upgrades using high-resolution aerial imagery and other sources.

The city is found in the Mojave Desert of southern Nevada, and players flying over the area with the optional update will now be able to witness "The Entertainment Capital of the World" in much more detail than before. Everything from the iconic hotels and The Luxor Sky Beam (the brightest human-made light in the world), to the Last Vegas Sphere can all be seen up close with great detail. Check the trailer below for some shots of the sights in question:

"Microsoft Flight Simulator City Update VIII brings Las Vegas and its myriad facets alive like never before in the world," says the developer in the Flight Simulator blog. "With this latest offering, simmers can enjoy the sights of Las Vegas rendered in eye-popping resolution, with a fusion of the latest high-resolution aerial imagery, digital elevation model data, and TIN (triangulated irregular network) surface texturing to render the sights."

Microsoft Flight Simulator City Update 8: Las Vegas is now available as an optional download across PC (Steam and Microsoft Store), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox and PC Game Pass, as well as Xbox Cloud Gaming via Game Pass Ultimate. As it's not being offered as a mandatory update, it can be found in the in-game marketplace for free. The game version must be 1.37.19.0 or higher to install it, however.

Also, following the recent Xbox Games Showcase, the next entry in the franchise, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, now has a November 19 release date attached to it.