Microsoft Flight Simulator City Update 7 brings more upgrades to European cities

Microsoft's Flight Simulator development team has just shipped another free content update for all players, and it is bringing more upgraded vistas for players to view and enjoy while flying. City Update 7 is going back to Europe, arriving as the second part of the December 2023 update for the sim. Watch the trailer above to get a peak at what's included.

The developer today announced that the visual upgrades are hitting six European cities specifically "to captivate and inspire" its audience. This means Sweden’s Stockholm, France's Nice, Monaco, Portugal's Porto, as well as Barcelona and Madrid in Spain are the locales being touched up with this update.

"The Microsoft Flight Simulator team and its partners captured these renowned cities in exquisite detail using recent high resolution aerial imagery, digital elevation data, and TIN (triangulated irregular network) surface modeling," explains the announcement blog post. "This latest release invites simmers to choose their preferred aircraft to explore these vibrant locales, from the French Riviera to the skyscrapers of Stockholm."

Microsoft Flight Simulator City Update VII: European Cities II is now available as an optional download across PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox and PC Game Pass, as well as Xbox Cloud Gaming via Game Pass Ultimate. It can be found in the in-game marketplace for free. Players will need to update their game to at least version 1.37.18.0 to jump in.

At the same time, the SC.7 Skyvan aircraft has been added to the game as part of its Local Legend packs. The cargo plane, plus 16 liveries, are available for purchase for $14.99 via the marketplace.

Don't forget that Microsoft is currently also developing a sequel for the popular sim entry. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is coming out sometime this year, and it should be one of the games that appear during the Xbox Games Showcase in June. The upcoming title will bring new mission types like aerial firefighting, air ambulance, and mountain rescue, as well as seasons, storms, and tornadoes, among other features.