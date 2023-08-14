The new Aptos Microsoft Office font will officially become the default in September

You won't have to wait very long for the recently selected new Microsoft Office default font, Aptos, to be available for your productivity apps. A recent update to the Microsoft 365 roadmap (via The Verge) reveals the font and the new Microsoft Office default theme will begin following out to all Microsoft 365 users sometime in September.

The new fault was previously named Bierstadt when Microsoft asked users to pick a new default font for its Office apps among five final choices back in 2021. The newly renamed Aptos will replace Calibri as the default font for apps like Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and others.

The other fonts that didn't make the cut will still be added to Microsoft's Office apps as optional selections. The Aptos font will also be available under its original Bierstadt name as yet another option. Calibri will also still be an optional font to use when this update rolls out next month.

In addition to the new font, Office apps under Microsoft 365 will also be getting a new default theme. That means you should look for some new colors that you can access in your Office apps. Perhaps the most interesting choice Microsoft made with these new colors is that there is no yellow options. They have been replaced with a dark green color option.

When it first revealed these new Office theme colors, Microsoft stated:

We also researched popular color palettes and design trends, and created a set of default colors that works well in all Office apps. It helps you easily create accessible content. You can use these new colors to style content such as charts, lists, and shapes.

The new theme also has some bigger default outline weights as well. If you happen to like the old Microsoft Office theme, you can still go back to the current themes with its color choices and outright weights.