Microsoft Intune now allows organizations to disable Apple Intelligence features

Early this year, Apple announced Apple Intelligence, a new set of Generative AI features coming to Apple devices later this year. Apple Intelligence is powered by Apple's generative models fine-tuned for user experiences like writing and refining text, prioritizing and summarizing notifications, and more.

Yesterday, Microsoft announced that its Intune mobile device management (MDM) and mobile app management (MAM) controls now allow IT admins to control Apple Intelligence features on Apple devices. Apple Intelligence features are available in iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, and Intune will allow admins to control the usage of these features within their organizations.

The following Apple Intelligence features are now available to control via Intune:

Genmoji - If 'false', prohibits creating new Genmoji.

Image Playground - If 'false', prohibits the use of image generation.

Image Wand - If 'false', prohibits the use of Image Wand.

Personalized Handwriting Results - If false, prevents the system from generating text in the user's handwriting.

Writing Tools - If 'false', disables Apple Intelligence writing tools.

Intelligence (Skip Key) - The key to skip the Intelligence pane in Setup Assistant.

Math Notes Mode - If present, configures the Math Notes mode of the calculator. If not present, math notes mode is enabled.

System Behavior > Math Notes - Controls whether Math Notes is allowed in other apps such as Notes.

Last month, Microsoft Intune announced day-zero support for Apple’s latest operating systems iOS/iPadOS 18.0 and macOS 15.0 Sequoia. The latest Intune release allows IT admins to control new features like iPhone Mirroring for their organization. It is important to note that MDM provided controls are not supported for personal or bring-your-own (BYO) iOS /iPadOS devices.

With these new controls in Microsoft Intune, IT admins can better manage and secure Apple devices within their organizations, ensuring a balance between productivity and data protection.

Source: Microsoft