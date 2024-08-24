Microsoft is bringing annoying Windows 11 Start menu ads to Windows 10

Let's put it this way; when Microsoft announced its plans to start adding features to Windows 10 once again, despite the operating system's inevitable demise in October 2025, everyone expected slightly different things to see ported over from Windows 11. Sadly, the latest addition to Windows 10 is one of the most annoying changes coming from Windows 11's Start menu.

Earlier this year, Microsoft introduced a so-called "Account Manager" for Windows 11 that appears on the screen when you click your profile picture on the Start menu. Instead of just showing you buttons for logging out, locking your device or switching profiles, it displays Microsoft 365 ads. All the actually useful buttons are now hidden behind a three-dot submenu (apparently, my 43-inch display does not have enough space to accommodate them). Now, the "Account Manager" is coming to Windows 10 users.

The change was spotted in the latest Windows 10 preview builds from the Beta and Release Preview Channels. It works in the same way as Windows 11, and it is disabled by default for now because the submenu with sign-out and lock buttons does not work.

The Start menu account manager from recent Windows 11 updates is being backported to Windows 10. (present in Beta/RP build 19045.4842, disabled by default.) pic.twitter.com/34Ub68flCt — phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) August 23, 2024

If you want to try this, let's say, questionable change, update your Windows 10 installation to build 19045.4842 and turn on features 47988717,48433719 and 49453572 using the ViVeTool app.

Microsoft has not announced the Account Manager for Windows 10 yet, but considering it is already in the stable release of Windows 11, you can be pretty sure it will eventually make its way to Windows 10 as well. Therefore, get ready for some home tech support and explain to your relatives where the heck the sign-out button moved to.