Weekend PC Game Deals: Rhythm festivals, a packed Resident Evil bundle, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Epic Games Store delivered a rather high-profile free game this week, with Striking Distance Studios’ The Callisto Protocol.

The developer touts the survival horror experience with plenty of action elements as a spiritual successor to Dead Space. The title puts you into the shoes of an inmate in a high-security prison on Jupiter's moon, Callisto, and there are plenty of monsters to kill and escape while stuck there.

The MOBA entry Gigantic: Rampage Edition is also free alongside it too. This is the recently released paid version that brought the original free-to-play experience back from the dead with brand-new content.

Both The Callisto Protocol and Gigantic: Rampage Edition are free to claim from the Epic Games Store until August 29. As for next week, Epic is preparing to offer a Fallout Classic Collection featuring three classics, as well as a copy of Wild Card Football.

Horror fans have a massive bundle they will want to collect this time on the Humble Store. If you don’t already own the Resident Evil franchise, this Decades of Horror bundle packs 10 hit games to jump into.

It begins with Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil Revelations 2 EP. 1, and the classic Resident Evil for $3. Next, putting down at least $10 gets you copies of Resident Evil 6 Complete, Resident Evil 5 Gold, Resident Evil 4, and Resident Evil 0, plus all Revelations 2 episodes.

The third tier of this bundle carries the big remakes and sequels, with Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 7 Biohazard dropping in for $20. Lastly, the $30 tier upgrades Resident Evil Village to the Gold edition, giving you its expansion and other content.

Don't forget about the Humble Detectives Bundle, which went online just a few hours ago, either. It carries IMMORTALITY, Killer Frequency, Paradise Killer, Call of Cthulhu, The Darkside Detective: A Fumble In The Dark, Overboard!, and The Darkside Detective for $10 without any tiers.

Free Events

On to the free events of this weekend. The Diablo IV offer that lets you dive into the hit action RPG is easily the biggest one of the bunch. Not even the Battle.net client is required, though an account is, with the promotion running on Steam.

At the same time, the cooperative horde-killing action game Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is currently testing its brand-new versus mode. You can join the PVP sessions by heading to its Steam store page and requesting access. Moreover, the cooperative deck-building roguelike entry Hellcard is also free to play this weekend, and it is joined by the open-world survival crafting entry Core Keeper. Both games are also running their promotions on Steam.

Big Deals

The specials of this weekend include drops from Valve’s latest festival, which brings rhythm games to the forefront, a sale that promotes games built by Ukrainian developers, and a few franchise promotions.

Featuring interesting selections from those and more, check out our hand-picked big deals list for this weekend below:

DRM-free Specials

Action games, indie games, Ukraine-developed titles, Mafia hits, and more are a part of this weekend’s DRM-free promotions from the GOG store. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.