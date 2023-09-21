Microsoft's new Windows head hints some Bing Image Creator users have DALL-E 3 access

This week, OpenAI officially announced DALL-E 3, the next-generation version of its generative AI art creator. The announcement said that people who signed up for ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Enterprise subscribers would be the first to try out DALL-E 3 in October.

However, it's possible that some people are able to access DALL-E 3 right now, and they may not be aware of it. Microsoft's own generative AI art mater, Bing Image Creator, launched in March, and used DALL-E as part of its application.

After DALL-E 3 was announced on Wednesday, someone on X (formerly Twitter) decided to ask Mikhail Parakhin, one of Bing's executives and the newly announced head of a new Windows and Web Experiences team, when will Bing Image Creator get upgraded to DALL-E 3.

Parakhin replied, a little cryptically, "I think the question you should be asking is: are you lucky %er already or not yet :-)"

I think the question you should be asking is: are you lucky %er already or not yet :-) — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) September 20, 2023

That certainly hints that Microsoft is fighting DALL-E 3 access from Bing Image Creator to a small percentage of its users right now. Microsoft offers early access to upcoming Bing Chat features to a small number of its users already, so it stands to reason that kind of testing could extend to Bing Image Creator as well.

OpenAI has stated DALL-E 3 will allow integration of its ChatGPT chatbot to help create images. It's possible that Bing Image Creator could do the same with Bing Chat as well.

Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long to find out more information on Bing Chat Creator and how it will use DALL-E 3. It's possible we could learn more today at Microsoft's press event that begins at 10 a.m. Eastern time in New York City.