Microsoft details Windows 11 24H2 gaming upgrades like Prism, BattlEye Anti-Cheat, for Arm

Microsoft, this week, released Windows 11 version 24H2 feature update, for Arm-based Copilot+ PCs that were released yesterday. And earlier today, the company published some details regarding printer support and app performance on Windows 11 24H2 on Arm.

Following those updates, the company has now published more details regarding some of the gaming-related improvements and optimizations as well as features Microsoft has in store for such Arm-based Copilot+ devices.

In a new blog post on the Microsoft developer website, the company has discussed technologies like Prism emulator, BattleEye Anti-cheat, and more. It has also briefly mentioned Automatic Super Resolution (AutoSR).

First up, Microsoft has explained the benefits of utilizing the Prism emulator:

Prism works transparently whenever you open a x86 or x64 app on an Arm-based Windows 11 device by converting the x86 or x64 code to the Arm64 instruction set – without additional work required from developers. Given that many of today’s games are x86 or x64, Prism unlocks a large back catalog of games that work great on Arm under emulation.

The company has also published a video of Baldur's Gate 3 running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon X PC with the help of Prism. As you can see in the video below, the performance is not amazing but it is far from terrible:

Aside from Prism, Microsoft has also talked about anti-cheat support on Windows 11 24H2 for Arm. The tech giant says that all major anti-cheat solutions like Denuvo, Welbia, and BattlEye, will work with Windows on Arm. The company has also specifically talked about BattlEye's anti-cheat support. It writes:

.. anti-cheat solutions such as BattlEye, Denuvo Anti-Cheat, and Wellbia XIGNCODE3 / UNCHEATER all now support Windows on Arm! Anti-cheat support on Arm means gamers can enjoy their favorite titles securely and fairly, on Copilot+ PCs. BattlEye, one of the leading anti-cheat solutions in the gaming industry, has extended its support to Arm. .. With BattlEye’s support on Arm, many popular games that exclusively use BattlEye are now fully compatible with Arm-based devices. BattlEye will be supported in the Windows 11 24H2 update, version[sic] 26100.863.

Once again, a demo has been provided this time in the form of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege which you can watch below:

You can read the full blog post here on Microsoft's official website.