MediaTek reportedly prepares its own chips for Windows on ARM

The MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC

As of right now, if you want a Windows on ARM device, you have just two options: one with a Qualcomm processor inside or an Apple Silicon-powered Mac with some virtualization software. The days of Nvidia Tegra-powered Windows PCs (remember the first two generations of Surface RT?) are gone, so Qualcomm is the only option. However, that may soon change.

Citing three people familiar with the topic, Reuters reports that MediaTek is in the works of making its own ARM chip for Windows PCs. Windows on ARM is Microsoft's big new thing (technically, not-so-new since the project was first announced eight years ago), and with manufacturers and developers supporting the project, it is natural to see some interest from other well-established chip manufacturers.

A Windows-focused ARM processor from MediaTek is expected somewhere in the second half of 2025. Qualcomm currently has exclusive rights to ship ARM processors for Windows computers, so MediaTek is waiting for that privilege to expire. Its first chip should be based on ARM's existing designs, which make it much easier to develop processors. There is no information on whether MediaTek's processors will be eligible for the Copilot+ PC program.

It looks like in the near future, buyers will enjoy a much bigger variety of chips in modern Windows computers. The market, which until now only offered models from AMD and Intel, is now getting disrupted by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X processors. Soon, you may see options from MediaTek and even ARM processors from Nvidia and AMD.

Even though the current selection of Copilot+ PCs is rather limited, more devices and form factors are on the way, with a batch of commercial devices scheduled for the second half of this year. There are even rumors about Qualcomm developing server-grade ARM chips.

Both Microsoft and MediaTek declined to comment on Reuters' report.