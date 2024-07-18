Sea of Thieves Season 13 details revealed as you get to take on The Burning Blade ship

Rare and Microsoft's online pirated-themed game Sea of Thieves has received a new lease of life. Sales and player counts for the game have gone up thanks to Microsoft's decision to launch it on Sony's PlayStation 5 console earlier this year.

Now, the game is about to get its next major free content update in Season 13. Rare has released a new video on YouTube that goes over the details of what will be included in the next season, which begins on July 25.

The main feature of the season is a new world event. The supernatural-based Captain Flameheart returns to the Sea of Thieves, and he brings his powerful pirate ship, The Burning Blade, with him. It included 10 cannons, has a crew of Obsidian Skeletons, and has its Ashen Roar weapon up front that can fire a powerful flame across great distances.

Players will be asked to attack the Burning Blade to see if they can capture it despite its captain, crew, and weapons. If players are successful in capturing the powerful ship, they will then have two options. One is to sink the ship into the depths of the ocean. The other option is to take the ship for yourself, pledging your service to Flameheart as the new captain of The Burning Blade.

Another part of the world event for Season 13 is the new Skeleton Camps that will appear. If you are fighting Flameheart, you will have to battle skeletons to try to stop mysterious rituals from taking place. If you decide to serve Flameheart your goal is to go to these camps and solve puzzles, If you are successful you will increase the value of any items stored on your ship.

You can find out more about Sea of Thieves Season 13 in the video. The update will be available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S owners of the game next week.