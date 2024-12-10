Google CEO taunts Microsoft AI efforts: They're using someone else's models

Following the disruptive launch of ChatGPT in 2022, Microsoft seized the opportunity and poured a few billion dollars into the AI chatbot parent company, OpenAI. This bold move allowed the Redmond firm to swiftly access pre-developed AI models, giving them a significant head start over their competitors, who had to begin from square one.

However, Google's CEO is now using this to take a dig at Microsoft. Speaking at The New York Times' Dealbook summit, Sundar Pichai said Microsoft uses AI models developed by someone else, and he likes to compare Google and Microsoft models all the time.

"I would love to do a side-by-side comparison of Microsoft's own models and our models any day, any time. They're using someone else's models."

Sundar Pichai's taunting Microsoft AI efforts could be a response to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Back in March, Nadella said Google should have been the "default winner" of the AI race thanks to its resources, talent, and computing (via Business Insider.)

Microsoft's investment in OpenAI was a mutually beneficial arrangement. The Redmond firm promptly integrated ChatGPT into its products, gaining a competitive edge in the AI race. Simultaneously, OpenAI received the necessary financial backing to continue its work on more advanced LLMs.

On the other hand, Google had a pretty rough start in the AI race. The early AI models released by the firm were not generating accurate answers, with even a leaked internal document showing that a senior Google engineer has said the products are not positioned to win.

The rivalry between Google and Microsoft has revolved chiefly around Internet browsers in the past decade, with Google conquering the market with Chrome and Microsoft throwing much weight behind Edge, hoping to take a bigger bite. Meanwhile, AI has taken the world by storm in the past two years and marginalized any other competition. Google and Microsoft have both poured dozens of billions of dollars into developing advanced LLMs.