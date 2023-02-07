Microsoft PowerToys 0.67.1 reverts registry changes, fixes FancyZones bugs, and more

Microsoft has released a patch update for PowerToys 0.67, which was released a week ago along with the new Quick access system tray launcher, as well as a change in registry entries which were moved from machine scope (HKLM) to user scope (HKCU). However, some bugs were discovered in that release and therefore a patch was deemed important enough to release an update. it contains all of the features present in the previous release as well a number of bug fixes that are listed below.

Changelog:

#23733 - Fix FancyZones crashing on moving window between monitors with win + arrows

#23818 - Fix FancyZones issue causing window attributes not being reset properly

#23749 - Move PowerToys registry entries back to HKLM to fix context menu entries not working on some configurations

#23737 - Respect taskbar position when showing system tray flyout

#18166 - Fix Power Toys Run crashing when loading thumbnail for PDF files

#23801 - Show correct Hosts module image in PowerToys Settings app

#23820 - Fix FancyZones issue causing window not being adjusted when layout is changed

#23926 - Fix an issue causing issues not to be unsnapped when dragging started

#23927 - Fix layouts not being applied to new virtual desktops

#23579, #23811 - Fix for thumbnail crashes

You can download PowerToys 0.67.1 from the Microsoft Store using this link or the official repository on GitHub. If you already have PowerToys installed on your computer, the app will notify you about available updates, or you can manually update from settings. As noted above, you can also learn about changes in the previous 0.67 release.

If you are unfamiliar with PowerToys, it is a set of advanced utilities provided by Microsoft and the open-source developer community. It contains various tools, such as an app launcher, bulk file renamer, color picker, a utility to customize shortcuts, etc. Microsoft frequently updates PowerToys with new features and fixes.