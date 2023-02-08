Report: Microsoft plans to release tools to let third parties make their own chatbots

Microsoft's announcement of its new chatbot-based Bing search engine and Edge web browser may just be the tip of the iceberg for the company's AI efforts. A CNBC article claims, via unnamed sources, that Microsoft plans to help large businesses, along with schools and governments, create their own AI chatbots, using OpenAI's ChatGPT technology.

The article claims that Microsoft could offer these chatbot development tools to third parties as a way to help improve customer services. For example, chatbots could suggest answers to customer service agents to help users find a solution to problems.

One major hurdle in giving third parties access to chatbot tools is that they can use a lot of computing power, which could cost a lot of money. The article claims Microsoft could give those companies tools that could be used to estimate the costs of running chatbots, and thus keep spending down.

Third parties could also upload their own chatbot data to help improve the answers they give out. Finally, Microsoft and OpenAI could allow those groups to replace the branding with the company's own brand. Of course, Microsoft and OpenAI could make a lot of money by selling chatbot access to others, but there's no word on how that will work out.

It's likely that Google has similar plans for its own Bard chatbot technology, which it officially revealed earlier this week. Google will be holding its own AI-based press event Wednesday morning, starting at 8:30 am Eastern time.