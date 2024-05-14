Google I/O 2024: When and where to watch Google's latest developer conference

Google's annual developer conference Google I/O 2024 is just around the corner. The event was announced earlier this year on Pi Day, however, without many details available at the time. If you're interested in knowing about what new stuff Google has to offer this week, let's have a look at the details of the conference.

When and where can you watch Google I/O 2024?

The inauguration keynote of Google I/O 2024 will start on May 14 (Tuesday) at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST / 11:30 pm IST / 3 am AET (May 15). It will be an online-only event that Google will live stream on the web and in front of a small live audience.

You can watch the Google Keynote through the company's official YouTube channel. Here, you can click on the 'Notify Me' button to get an alert when the keynote starts. The keynote will also be available with American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation, which you can access using this link.

Another place to stream the keynote is the Google I/O official website, where you can also check out the conference schedule, participate in various communities, or play this year's I/O puzzle 'Break the loop.'

What to expect?

Google's main keynote will be followed by a Developer Keynote scheduled at 1:30 pm PT on May 14. Several keynotes centered on Android, ChromeOS, Google AI, Google Play, and other developer-focused tools will be shared as videos after the live event.

The event will let you explore various topics with over 100 sessions, workshops, codelabs, and demos. Google is expected to talk about changes coming to Android 15 and there are rumors that it will refresh the Chromecast with Google TV dongle.

Google recently uploaded a demo video showcasing the real-time interaction capabilities of a prototype version of Gemini AI. It also showed ChromeOS running on an Android phone via a virtual machine.

While the Pixel 8a smartphone was also expected to arrive at Google I/O, the company launched the device last week with a price tag of $499. Now, a report suggests that Google will bring display output over USB-C to the entire Pixel 8 lineup, which already packs the required hardware.