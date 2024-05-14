Xbox Game Pass is gaining Hellblade II, Lords of the Fallen, Immortals of Aveum, and more

It's time for another Xbox Game Pass wave announcement, and Microsoft has a big list of games incoming in the next couple of weeks. This includes its first party title Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, the Ninja Theory-developed action-adventure entry that's coming day one to members for no extra cost.

Other big-name titles incoming are Immortals of Aveum via EA Play, Humanity from Tetris Effect developer Enhance, and even Lords of the Fallen, just as a recent announcement from publisher CI Games revealed.

Here are all the games announced for Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming (via Ultimate) today:

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Chants of Sennaar (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 15

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 15 EA Sports NHL 24 (Cloud) EA Play – May 16

(Cloud) EA Play – May 16 Immortals of Aveum (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – May 16

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – May 16 Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 21

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 21 Galacticare (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – May 23

(Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – May 23 Hauntii (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 23

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 23 Moving Out 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 28

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 28 Humanity (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 30

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 30 Lords of the Fallen (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 30

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 30 Firework (PC) – June 4

(PC) – June 4 Rolling Hills (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 4

Aside from Hellblade II, Galacticare, Hauntii, and Rolling Hills will all be day-one arrivals to Game Pass subscription variants too.

Meanwhile, May 31 will mark as the day six titles leave the subscription services, which are:

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Farworld Pioneers (Cloud, Console, and PC)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Pac-man Museum Plus (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Little Witch in the Woods (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Railway Empire II (Cloud, Console, and PC)

With May reveals now out of the way, expect the next Xbox Game Pass wave announcement to arrive in early June. Don't forget that Microsoft is planning its 2024 Xbox Games Showcase to happen on June 9 too, which may carry many new Game Pass announcements on its own.