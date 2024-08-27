AMD's Ryzen performance improvements are now available on Windows 11 23H2 too

It was recently discovered that branch prediction optimizations in the upcoming Windows 11 version 24H2 can significantly boost performance on AMD-powered computers. The sad thing is that Windows 11 version 24H2 is still not available to the general public. While we wait for Microsoft to release 24H2 to all users sometime later this year, AMD has some interesting news for Ryzen customers.

As it turned out, the latest non-security update for Windows 11 backports branch prediction optimization from Windows 11 24H2 to Windows 11 23H2. As a result, after installing KB5041587, you should see free performance uplifts on your computer with a Ryzen 7000 or Ryzen 9000 Series processor.

Here is an official statement from AMD (via Wccftech):

We wanted to let you know that the branch prediction optimization found in Windows 11 24H2 has now been backported to Windows 11 23H2. Users will need to look for KB5041587 under Windows update > Advanced options > Optional updates. We expect the performance uplift to be very similar between 24H2 and 23H2 with KB5041587 installed.

AMD's message comes just days after the company confirmed it was working on a patch to improve the performance of its processors on Windows 11 24H2. Fortunately, with KB5041587, users should no longer wait for the patch to roll out with the next major OS update. They can head to Settings > Windows Update, toggle on the "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" feature, and download KB5041587. Tests showed that branch prediction optimizations can boost performance up to 11%, which is nothing to scoff at.

Before you pull the trigger, though, bear in mind that KB5041587 is technically a public preview, so there is a higher risk of things going sideways. We recommend backing up important data before installing any optional or preview updates on Windows 10 or 11.