Microsoft releases Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11 22H2 (KB5019980) and 21H2 (KB5019961)

Microsoft has released the latest Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 22H2 and 21H2. The update is KB5019980 on Windows 11 22H2 and KB5019961 on Windows 11 21H2. The updates also comes with Windows 11 servicing stack updates, which ensure future Windows updates can be delivered reliably.

The release notes for these updates are as follows:

Highlights (22H2)

It addresses an issue that affects File Explorer. It fails to localize folders.

It addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

Improvements

Highlights (21H2)

It addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

Improvements

It makes miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality. No additional issues were documented for this release.

These security updates include improvements that were a part of update KB5018483. Key changes in this release include:

Highlights

New! It adds improvements to Windows search results and performance.

New! It adds Task Manager to the context menu when you right-click the taskbar. This feature rolls out in the coming weeks.

It addresses an issue that causes an OS upgrade to stop responding, and then it fails.

It addresses an issue that affects a task you schedule to run every two (or more) weeks. It runs every week instead.

It addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Direct3D 9 games. The graphics hardware stops working if the hardware does not have a native Direct3D 9 driver.

It addresses an issue that affects the font of three Chinese characters. When you format these characters as bold, the width size is wrong.

It addresses graphical issues in games that use Microsoft D3D9 on some platforms.

It addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge when it is in IE Mode. The titles of pop-up windows and tabs are wrong.

It addresses an issue that affects the lasso tool in a graphic editing program.

It addresses an issue that affects Dual SIM calling. If you select no SIM on your phone and initiate a call on your device, Dual SIM functionality does not work.

It addresses an issue in that stops the credentials UI from displaying in IE mode when you use Microsoft Edge.

It stops the start of daylight saving time in Jordan at the end of October 2022. The Jordan time zone will permanently shift to the UTC + 3 time zone.

Improvements

This non-security update includes quality improvements. When you install this KB:

It addresses an issue that affects Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) authentication hardening. It automatically raises the authentication level for all non-anonymous activation requests from DCOM clients to RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_PKT_INTEGRITY. This occurs if the authentication level is below Packet Integrity.

It addresses a DCOM issue that affects the Remote Procedure Call Service (rpcss.exe). It raises the authentication level to RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_PKT_INTEGRITY instead of RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_CONNECT if RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_NONE is specified.

It addresses an issue that affects the Microsoft Azure Active Directory (AAD) Application Proxy connector. It cannot retrieve a Kerberos ticket on behalf of the user. The error message is, “The handle specified is invalid (0x80090301).”

It addresses an issue that affects scheduled Native Image Generator (Ngen.exe) tasks on devices that have certain processors.

It addresses an issue that affects certificate mapping. When it fails, lsass.exe might stop working in schannel.dll.

It addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Edge IE mode. It stops you from opening webpages. This occurs when you enable Windows Defender Application Guard (WDAG) and you do not configure Network Isolation policies.

It address an issue that affects input method editors (IME) from Microsoft and third parties. They stop working when you close the IME window. This occurs if the IME uses Windows Text Services Framework (TSF) 1.0.

It addresses an issue that affects a universal printer. You cannot reinstall it after you remove it.

It addresses an issue that creates a duplicate print queue. Because of this, the original print queue stops working.

It addresses an issue that affects some drivers. They use more power when you play hardware-protected digital rights management (DRM) content.

It addresses an issue that affects driver installation on certain hardware. You cannot see the display of the progress of the installation.

It addresses an issue that affects the Clipchamp application that is in the Windows 11 SE edition. Clipchamp will not run.

It addresses an issue that affects .msi files. Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) will ignore them when you disable script enforcement.

It addresses an issue that affects a remote desktop virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) scenario. The session might use the wrong time zone.

It addresses an issue that affects File Explorer on a remote desktop (RD) session host. File Explorer stops working. This occurs when a non-Windows client connects to a Windows 11 RD session host, and you enable the Time Zone Redirection policy.

It addresses an issue that affects the button style BS_PUSHLIKE. Buttons that have this style are difficult to identify against a dark background.

It addresses an issue that affects Server Manager. It might reset the wrong disk when several disks have the same UniqueId. For more information, see KB5018898.

It updates the Windows kernel vulnerable driver blocklist that is in the DriverSiPolicy.p7b file. This update also ensures that the blocklist is the same across Windows 10 and Windows 11. For more information, see KB5020779.

It makes Microsoft compliant with US Government (USG) version 6 revision 1 (USGv6-r1).

Windows 11 servicing stack update – 22000.754 (22H2) / 22000.1035 (21H2)

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

Known issues in this update (22H2)

Applies to Symptom Workaround IT admins Using provisioning packages on Windows 11, version 22H2 (also called Windows 11 2022 Update) might not work as expected. Windows might only be partially configured, and the Out Of Box Experience might not finish or might restart unexpectedly. Provisioning packages are .PPKG files which are used to help configure new devices for use on business or school networks. Provisioning packages which are applied during initial setup are most likely to be impacted by this issue. For more information on provisioning packages, please see Provisioning packages for Windows. Note Provisioning Windows devices using Windows Autopilot is not affected by this issue. Windows devices used by consumers in their home or small offices are not likely to be affected by this issue. If you can provision the Windows device before upgrading to Windows 11, version 22H2, this will prevent the issue. We are presently investigating and will provide an update in an upcoming release. IT admins Copying large multiple gigabyte (GB) files might take longer than expected to finish on Windows 11, version 22H2. You are more likely to experience this issue copying files to Windows 11, version 22H2 from a network share via Server Message Block (SMB) but local file copy might also be affected.Windows devices used by consumers in their home or small offices are not likely to be affected by this issue. To mitigate this issue, you can use file copy tools that do not use cache manager (buffered I/O). This can be done by using the built-in command-line tools listed below: robocopy \\someserver\someshare c:\somefolder somefile.img /J or xcopy \\someserver\someshare c:\somefolder /J We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

Known issues in this update (21H2)

Microsoft is not currently aware of any issues with this update.

There’s nothing you need to do to get these updates, just make sure Windows Update is on and fetching updates, and they'll be installed automatically. If you need the update package to install offline, just head over to the Microsoft Update Catalog (22H2/21H2) and grab the appropriate file for your computer.