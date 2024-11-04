Microsoft releases Xbox AI support chatbot for testing

Reports of Microsoft developing a chatbot aimed at providing support for its Xbox customers came out earlier this year, and only six months later, the company is now ready for public testing of the feature. Announced today as the Support Virtual Agent, this will be an additional method that Xbox users can use to "more efficiently solve their support-related gaming issues."

Xbox Insiders can head to support.xbox.com and try out the new AI-powered support agent right now:

Starting today, Xbox Insiders will see the Support Virtual Agent on the “Contact us” page on support.xbox.com. Sign in with the same account you registered with the Xbox Insider Program, then you’ll see a new option to ask our new Support Virtual Agent a question.

Both text and voice can be used to ask questions from the Support Virtual Agent. According to the company, the agent will access information from its support sections to quickly offer users solutions in natural language. Only those residing in the United States and has their preferred language set to English can try out the feature during its testing phase though.

However, if the help that's being given is not solving the issue, users are urged to ask the AI support to connect them to a real person from Microsoft's live support agent lineup.

"We value the feedback from Xbox Insiders for this preview experience and any feedback received will be used to improve the Support Virtual Agent," adds the announcement post. "As you interact with the Support Virtual Agent, you can provide feedback via the “thumbs up” or “thumbs down” button on each of the responses or provide feedback directly via the “Give feedback” button at the bottom of the page."

Microsoft says that two different types of Support Virtual Agents will be available during the preview period, with Insiders being able to freely switch between them. Unfortunately, the company did not go into detail on what sort of differences will these two AI agents showcase.