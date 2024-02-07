Microsoft Xbox Insider release notes will soon move from Xbox Wire to the Xbox Support site

If you are a member of one of the many "rings" in Microsoft's Xbox Insider Program, you know that you have been able to get the release notes for new updates via the company's Xbox Wire site. This week, Microsoft revealed that will be changing in the near future.

In a post on Xbox Wire, Microsoft announced that over the course of the next several weeks, it will be moving Xbox Insider release notes from that site over to the Xbox Support site. The company stated this was happening because they wanted to give a "more static location where Xbox Insiders can find the newest updates."

One benefit from this change is that each Xbox Insider ring will get its own Support page for updates and release notes, rather than just a random post on the Xbox Wire site. The post also said this will also allow for the Xbox Wire site to include new and improved content, but details about those changes were not revealed.

Hopefully, these changes will also come with more details for specific release notes, as sometimes the published Xbox Insider updates on Xbox Wire tend to be fairly repetitious with the same info across several rings.

This week's post also points out that the Xbox Insider program technically first launched 10 years ago this month. On February 20, 2014, Microsoft announced that a select number of Xbox One owners would be able to beta test the company's next software update for that console.

The program was renamed to the Xbox Insider Program in November 2016, and Microsoft opened up the program to any Xbox One (and later Xbox Series S and X) console owner. In order to celebrate 10 years of Xbox Preview/Insider support, Microsoft plans to post a detailed history of this program later in February.