Star Wars Outlaws gets a new creative director, plans 'biggest update yet' for the game

Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws has been out for around three months now, and developer Massive Entertainment is continuing to push out updates with bug fixes and tweaks based on feedback from the community. The next update will be much larger in scope, though. It was also announced today that the game has a new creative director now, with Drew Rechner taking over the duties as Julian Gerighty moves over to lead The Division 3.

"I'm very excited to be stepping into the role of Creative Director on Star Wars Outlaws and to be working with the incredibly passionate team here at Massive Entertainment along with our talented co-development studios around the world and Lucasfilm Games," says Drew Rechner. "I would like to personally thank you, our community, for your positive response to the game."

Rechner adds that the next update will focus on three aspects of the open-world experience: combat, stealth, and controls.

On the combat side, he sees a "real opportunity to add more depth and excitement to the experience" that rewards players for their tactics and precision. Next, stealth elements are being enhanced to offer more choices when approaching enemies encounters. "Readability and consistency of enemy detection" are being improved as well.

As for the upgraded character controls, in addition to being more consistent when moving Kay Vess, the new creative director says that climbing and crouching will be more responsive following the update, with the cover being more reliable, too.

"To our players, thank you again for your support and feedback, and we hope you will enjoy continuing exploring the galaxy with us," ends the message by Drew Rechner. "And if you're new to the game, there's never been a better time to experience the Outer Rim with Kay and Nix."

Title Update 1.4 for Star Wars Outlaws is coming out on November 21. It's the same day that the Steam version of the game is coming out, meaning all the mentioned improvements and more will be available on day one of the launch on the platform.