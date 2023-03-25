Microsoft reminds Surface Hub users to get Teams Rooms licence by July 1

Microsoft has issued a reminder to any organizations that they need to acquire a Teams Rooms licence for their Surface Hub devices by July 1 if they still rely on a user subscription licence. The company has warned that those without licences will be blocked from signing in on their Surface Hub.

While access will be blocked on the Surface Hub, Microsoft has clarified that the licence requirement doesn’t affect Surface Hub users that are trying to access Microsoft 365 accounts or any personal files.

Microsoft offers two Teams Rooms licences, the Teams Rooms Pro licence and the Teams Room Basic licence. It described them as follows:

Teams Rooms Pro license delivers enhanced in-room meeting experiences like intelligent audio and video, front row and large galleries, and dual screen support. Teams Rooms Pro also provides advanced management features like remote device management, conditional access policies, and detailed device analytics. Teams Rooms Pro is a great fit for medium and enterprise organizations, as well as smaller organizations with larger room counts or more advanced needs. Teams Rooms Pro licenses can be used to license both certified Teams Rooms systems and Teams Panels. Teams Rooms Basic license provides core meeting experiences at no additional cost. The Teams Rooms Basic license includes scheduling, joining meetings, content sharing, and collaborative whiteboarding. In addition, the license offers basic security and management capabilities out-of-the-box. You can assign up to 25 Microsoft Teams Rooms Basic licenses to Teams Rooms systems in your organization. If you need to license more than 25 Teams Rooms systems, they will require Teams Rooms Pro licenses. Teams Rooms Basic licenses can be used to license Teams Rooms systems only and not Teams Panels.

You can find out the pricing details of each of the licences by heading over to the Microsoft Teams website here.