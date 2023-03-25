Microsoft brings automatic bullet formatting to PowerPoint for the web

Microsoft has announced that it has added 'automatic formatting for bulleted lists' to PowerPoint for the web. The software giant believes the automatic formatting support will make your text editing and formatting easier, besides bringing parity with PowerPoint on other platforms.

For those who don't know, the automatic formatting for bulleted lists will make sure that you can start using bulleted lists by using keyboard symbols. For example, you can press the * character on your keyboard, followed by the spacebar, and it will automatically convert into a bullet style (•). As described by Microsoft, it can "create bulleted lists without having to lift your fingers off the keyboard or break your editing flow."

Keyboard symbols and their corresponding bullet style are below. Again, keyboard characters will be followed by the spacebar on your keyboard to implement the bulleted formatting.

Keyboard characters Bullet style * • – – — Square bullet > Arrow Bullet Diamond Bullet

If you are using the PowerPoint app on Windows or Mac, you might have used automatic bulleted formatting before. But from now on, they are also available to increase your productivity on PowerPoint for the web when you edit something.

In its official blog post, Microsoft noted that automatic formatting for bulleted lists is available for all PowerPoint users on the web, including those who don't have a Microsoft 365 subscription. However, if you are still not seeing it, you might want to wait a few more days, as this looks like a phased rollout.