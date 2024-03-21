Surface Laptop 6 for Business is official with Core Ultra H chips, smart card reader, more

Microsoft has officially announced the Surface Pro 10 for Business and the Surface Laptop 6 for Business. Available in two sizes, the latter features Intel's latest Core Ultra H processors, improved displays with an anti-reflective coating, more ports (including a smart card reader), a dedicated Copilot key (optional), and more.

Like the Surface Pro 10 for Business, the Surface Laptop 6 for Business has the same design as the previous-gen model. Still, Microsoft made several design changes for its business customers, such as a higher-res 1080p webcam with Windows Studio Effects support and an optional smart card reader in the 15-inch variant.

In addition, thanks to a new coating, the display reduces reflections by up to 50%, which makes the computer easier to use in brightly lit environments or outdoors.

The computer is powered by Intel's newest Core Ultra H processors (Ultra 5 135H and Ultra 7 165H) with up to 2x faster performance than in the Surface Laptop 5 (measured in 3DMark Time Spy). Memory options include 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB, plus three storage configurations: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Here are the full specs of the Surface Laptop 6 for Business:

Surface Laptop 6 for Business 13.5" Surface Laptop 6 for Business 15" Display 13.5" 2,256 x 1,504 Pixel Sense display with Adaptive color

3:2 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness (SDR)

60Hz, 1300:1 contrast ratio

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with anti-reflective coating 15" 2,496 x 1,664 Pixel Sense display with Adaptive color

3:2 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness (SDR)

60Hz, 1300:1 contrast ratio

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with anti-reflective coating Size 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.66 inch

308 x 223 x 16.7 mm 3.06lbs (1.38 kg) 13.4 x 9.6 x 0.67 inch

340 x 244 x 16.9 mm 3.71lbs (1.68 kg) CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 135H

Intel Core Ultra 7 165H GPU Intel Graphics (8GB configurations)

Intel Arc Graphics RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB LPDDR5x Storage PCIe 4.0 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB Battery 47Wh of nominal capacity

Up to 18.5 hours of "typical use"

39W charger included 47Wh of nominal capacity

Up to 19 hours of "typical use"

65W charger included Ports 1x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C

1x USB-A 3.1

1x 3.5 mm headphone jack

Surface Connect port 2x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C

1x USB-A 3.1

1x 3.5 mm headphone jack

Surface Connect port

Optional smart card reader Camera 1080p Full HD camera with Windows Hello Sound Dual Studio microphones with voice focus

Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos Sensors Ambient light sensor Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 OS Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro Colors Platinum and Black Price Starting at $1199

Replaceable components include the following:

Display assembly (including cameras)

Keyboard assembly

SSD

Battery

Motherboard (including CPU and soldered RAM)

Surface Connect

Thermal module

Audio jack

Speakers

Touchpad

Casing

Rubber feet

The Surface Laptop 6 is now available for preorder via authorized resellers. Shipments begin April 9, 2024.