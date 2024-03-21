Surface Laptop 6 for Business is official with Core Ultra H chips, smart card reader, more

Microsoft has officially announced the Surface Pro 10 for Business and the Surface Laptop 6 for Business. Available in two sizes, the latter features Intel's latest Core Ultra H processors, improved displays with an anti-reflective coating, more ports (including a smart card reader), a dedicated Copilot key (optional), and more.
Like the Surface Pro 10 for Business, the Surface Laptop 6 for Business has the same design as the previous-gen model. Still, Microsoft made several design changes for its business customers, such as a higher-res 1080p webcam with Windows Studio Effects support and an optional smart card reader in the 15-inch variant.
In addition, thanks to a new coating, the display reduces reflections by up to 50%, which makes the computer easier to use in brightly lit environments or outdoors.
The computer is powered by Intel's newest Core Ultra H processors (Ultra 5 135H and Ultra 7 165H) with up to 2x faster performance than in the Surface Laptop 5 (measured in 3DMark Time Spy). Memory options include 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB, plus three storage configurations: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.
Here are the full specs of the Surface Laptop 6 for Business:
|Surface Laptop 6 for Business 13.5"
|Surface Laptop 6 for Business 15"
|Display
|13.5" 2,256 x 1,504 Pixel Sense display with Adaptive color
3:2 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness (SDR)
60Hz, 1300:1 contrast ratio
Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with anti-reflective coating
|15" 2,496 x 1,664 Pixel Sense display with Adaptive color
3:2 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness (SDR)
60Hz, 1300:1 contrast ratio
Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with anti-reflective coating
|Size
|
12.1 x 8.8 x 0.66 inch
3.06lbs (1.38 kg)
|
13.4 x 9.6 x 0.67 inch
3.71lbs (1.68 kg)
|CPU
|Intel Core Ultra 5 135H
Intel Core Ultra 7 165H
|GPU
|Intel Graphics (8GB configurations)
Intel Arc Graphics
|RAM
|8GB, 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB LPDDR5x
|Storage
|PCIe 4.0 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB
|Battery
|47Wh of nominal capacity
Up to 18.5 hours of "typical use"
39W charger included
|47Wh of nominal capacity
Up to 19 hours of "typical use"
65W charger included
|Ports
|1x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C
1x USB-A 3.1
1x 3.5 mm headphone jack
Surface Connect port
|2x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C
1x USB-A 3.1
1x 3.5 mm headphone jack
Surface Connect port
Optional smart card reader
|Camera
|1080p Full HD camera with Windows Hello
|Sound
|Dual Studio microphones with voice focus
Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos
|Sensors
|Ambient light sensor
|Network
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
|OS
|Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro
|Colors
|Platinum and Black
|Price
|Starting at $1199
Replaceable components include the following:
- Display assembly (including cameras)
- Keyboard assembly
- SSD
- Battery
- Motherboard (including CPU and soldered RAM)
- Surface Connect
- Thermal module
- Audio jack
- Speakers
- Touchpad
- Casing
- Rubber feet
The Surface Laptop 6 is now available for preorder via authorized resellers. Shipments begin April 9, 2024.
0 Comments - Add comment