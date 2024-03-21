When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Surface Laptop 6 for Business is official with Core Ultra H chips, smart card reader, more

Neowin · with 0 comments

The Surface Laptop 6 for Business

Microsoft has officially announced the Surface Pro 10 for Business and the Surface Laptop 6 for Business. Available in two sizes, the latter features Intel's latest Core Ultra H processors, improved displays with an anti-reflective coating, more ports (including a smart card reader), a dedicated Copilot key (optional), and more.

Like the Surface Pro 10 for Business, the Surface Laptop 6 for Business has the same design as the previous-gen model. Still, Microsoft made several design changes for its business customers, such as a higher-res 1080p webcam with Windows Studio Effects support and an optional smart card reader in the 15-inch variant.

The Surface Laptop 6 for Business

In addition, thanks to a new coating, the display reduces reflections by up to 50%, which makes the computer easier to use in brightly lit environments or outdoors.

The computer is powered by Intel's newest Core Ultra H processors (Ultra 5 135H and Ultra 7 165H) with up to 2x faster performance than in the Surface Laptop 5 (measured in 3DMark Time Spy). Memory options include 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB, plus three storage configurations: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The Surface Laptop 6 for Business

Here are the full specs of the Surface Laptop 6 for Business:

Surface Laptop 6 for Business 13.5" Surface Laptop 6 for Business 15"
Display 13.5" 2,256 x 1,504 Pixel Sense display with Adaptive color
3:2 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness (SDR)
60Hz, 1300:1 contrast ratio
Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with anti-reflective coating		 15" 2,496 x 1,664 Pixel Sense display with Adaptive color
3:2 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness (SDR)
60Hz, 1300:1 contrast ratio
Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with anti-reflective coating
Size

12.1 x 8.8 x 0.66 inch
308 x 223 x 16.7 mm

3.06lbs (1.38 kg)

13.4 x 9.6 x 0.67 inch
340 x 244 x 16.9 mm

3.71lbs (1.68 kg)
CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 135H
Intel Core Ultra 7 165H
GPU Intel Graphics (8GB configurations)
Intel Arc Graphics
RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB LPDDR5x
Storage PCIe 4.0 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB
Battery 47Wh of nominal capacity
Up to 18.5 hours of "typical use"
39W charger included		 47Wh of nominal capacity
Up to 19 hours of "typical use"
65W charger included
Ports 1x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C
1x USB-A 3.1
1x 3.5 mm headphone jack
Surface Connect port		 2x USB4/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C
1x USB-A 3.1
1x 3.5 mm headphone jack
Surface Connect port
Optional smart card reader
Camera 1080p Full HD camera with Windows Hello
Sound Dual Studio microphones with voice focus
Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos
Sensors Ambient light sensor
Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
OS Windows 11 Pro or Windows 10 Pro
Colors Platinum and Black
Price Starting at $1199

Replaceable components include the following:

  • Display assembly (including cameras)
  • Keyboard assembly
  • SSD
  • Battery
  • Motherboard (including CPU and soldered RAM)
  • Surface Connect
  • Thermal module
  • Audio jack
  • Speakers
  • Touchpad
  • Casing
  • Rubber feet
The Surface Laptop 6 for Business

The Surface Laptop 6 is now available for preorder via authorized resellers. Shipments begin April 9, 2024.

Report a problem with article
The accessibility-focused Surface Pro keyboard
Next Article

Microsoft launches accessible Surface Pro Keyboard and Adaptive Accessories for Business

The Surface Pro 10 for Business
Previous Article

Microsoft unveils Surface Pro 10 for Business: QHD webcam, 5G, anti-reflective screen, more

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment