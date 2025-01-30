Microsoft's new Surface USB4 dock brings essential connectivity for less money

Surface USB4 Dock

In addition to the new Surface Pro 11 for Business and the Surface Laptop 7 for Business, Microsoft announced a new accessory for its Surface devices. The Surface USB4 Dock is a more affordable variant of the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock, and it offers "essential connectivity" for less money.

Optimize your workspace with Surface USB4 Dock, the essential dock for productivity and connectivity. Connect and power your device and accessories with 65W power delivery, ensuring peak performance throughout the workday. Surface USB4 Dock offers fast data transfer of up to 40 Gbps1 in a compact design that keeps your desk space neat, while dual 4K monitor2 support via USB-C or HDMI transforms your workspace into a three-screen powerhouse.

The Surface USB4 Dock connects via a USB4 Type-C port to your Surface and requires additional power via its bundled 100W power supply. This allows the dock to charge Surface devices up to 65W and deliver the needed power for peripheral devices.

Available ports include one front-facing USB4 Type-C with display output, one front-facing USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, one rear-facing USB4 Type-C with display output, one rear-facing HDMI 2.1, one Gigabit Ethernet port, and one rear-facing USB-C for power deliver only. With USB4 and HDMI ports, you can connect two external 4K 60Hz displays for better productivity.

The Surface USB4 Dock is compatible with all Surface devices equipped with USB4 Type-C ports. It can also work with older USB-C-enabled Surface devices, but its capabilities will be limited by the port's throughput. Microsoft also clarifies that the dock does not work with the Surface Duo devices, Surface Hub, Surface Hub 2S, Surface Laptop SE, Surface Studio 2+, and Surface Laptop Studio.

Like the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock, the Surface USB4 Dock has tactile indicators for each port to help customers find and identify each port. Also, the new accessory has more recycled materials, such as 100% recycled tin and gold and 50% recycled plastic.

Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock for reference

The Surface USB4 Dock will be available on February 18, 2025, with a price tag of $199.99. For reference, the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock costs $299.99.