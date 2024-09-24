Microsoft reveals transparent cases for Xbox Design Lab and a new Ghost Cipher controller

Microsoft has announced a new series of accessories for the Xbox Design Lab service, which lets you create a custom and unique Xbox Wireless Controller. The latest collection features six transparent cases and chromatic D-pads and paddles. In addition, Microsoft unveiled a new Ghost Cipher variant of its standard wireless controller.

According to Microsoft, the new collection draws inspiration from "the iconic translucent tech of the '90s and early 2000s." Customers can spec their controllers with a "candy-colored" or fully transparent case to "encapsulate the controller’s metallic frame, showcasing both its external beauty and the advanced engineering."

With its transparent casing and metallic silver details, the Cipher Series lets you look inside the controller, capturing the spirit of those iconic see-through devices that tech enthusiasts still fondly remember—now making a bold comeback for a new generation of players.

The new transparent top cases are available in six colors, while the D-pad and paddles are available in two colors: Energy Chroma and Sunset Chroma.

In addition, Microsoft launched the new Xbox Wireless Controller Ghost Cipher. It features grey and bronze accents and a clear top case, giving players a sneak peek into the controller's insides. The controller also has rubberized grips for better comfort. Like all the other Xbox gamepads, it has a USB-C port and connects via Bluetooth or Xbox Wireless to compatible devices.

The Xbox Wireless Controller Ghost Cipher is now available for pre-order in select Xbox markets. If you want one, get ready to shell out $69.99. The new Cipher Series parts for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 are now available for purchase on the Xbox Design Lab in supported regions.

Ghost Cipher top cases will add $9.99 to the gamepad's total cost, while the newly styled D-pad and pedals cost $3.99 each. If you want to create one for yourself, head to the official Xbox Design Lab website using this link.