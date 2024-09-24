Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver remasters leak ahead of announcement, launching this year

The PlayStation State of Play is only hours away, and it seems one of the announcements slated for the showcase has already leaked. Over 20 years after the appearance of the latest Legacy of Kain entry, it seems the action vampire series is returning. The leak has revealed Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver remasters are incoming to celebrate the series' upcoming 25th anniversary.

The information is from a now-removed PlayStation Store listing (via resetera) that showed Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver and Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2 in newly remastered forms. While the store page is currently missing, the trailer can still be found on Sony's servers by heading here.

The trailer shows that the original series developer Crystal Dynamics and Aspyr, the porting studio responsible for titles like Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection and Tomb Raider I–III Remastered, are working on this remaster project.

Here's what the removed store page's description said about the experience:

Experience the Legendary Narrative. Centuries after your former master, Kain, betrays and executes you, you rise again and embark on a relentless quest for revenge. Wield the Powers of a Wraith. Slay your former vampire brethren with your claws, bolts of telekinetic energy, and the elemental Wraith Blade. Grow stronger by devouring the souls of your enemies. Shift Between Realms.The Elder God has granted you the ability to shift between the Spectral and Material Realms. Traverse the realms to solve puzzles, reveal new paths, and defeat your foes.

It looks like the remasters will let players switch between the original graphics and the newly updated visual, letting players pick what style they prefer while still enjoying other benefits on modern platforms.

According to the leaked page, the Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered package will launch on December 10, 2024. Considering the source of the leak, only PlayStation 4 and 5 versions are listed on the trailer, though other platforms like PC and Xbox will be revealed once the official announcement goes live.