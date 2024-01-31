Microsoft officially announces the Xbox Wireless Controller Dream Vapor edition

Microsoft has confirmed earlier leaks about plans to offer a new color design for its Xbox Wireless Controller. Today, it announced the new Xbox Wireless Controller Dream Vapor edition, along with a new Vapor series that's available for people who want custom controllers from the Xbox Design Lab.

Similar to 2023's Xbox Wireless Controller Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition, the new Dream Vapor edition has a swirly pattern, but this one has a pink-purple swirl color, along with pink thumbsticks, bumpers, triggers, and D-pad.

In a post on the Xbox Wire site, Microsoft says:

What you’ll find unique about this Special Edition controller is the inclusion of purple rubberized side grips, soft pink ABXY buttons with purple accents, and an exclusive Dynamic Background that brings this amazing design over to your Xbox Series X|S console.

You can go ahead and preorder the Xbox Wireless Controller Dream Vapor Special Edition from the Microsoft Store now for $69.99.

The new Vapor series that's now available on the Xbox Design Lab website has six top cover choices, each with swirly mashups of two colors. For example, the Electric Vapor option merges Electric Volt and Velocity Green, while the Nocturnal Vapor edition combines Dark Green and Grey.

Of course, once you have picked your choice of the six Vapor designs, you can customize the controller even more in the Xbox Design lab, with different buttons and thumbsticks, personalized engraving on the controller and even more customization options to choose from.

In addition, Microsoft is selling three Vapor Hoodies on the Xbox Gear site. They all have an image of the Xbox controller next to an Xbox logo in three color designs: orange and red Fire Vapor, purple and pink Cyber Vapor, and green and electric volt yellow Electric Vapor. Each version costs $49.99 each and are available to order right now.