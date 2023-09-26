Xbox Design Lab now has Shift series shimmering top cases for even more customization

Microsoft has pushed out a new update for its Xbox Design Lab suite. The Xbox controller customization feature now touts a brand-new top case variant, taking the designs from the Shift Special Edition Controller line.

"In 2021, we introduced the Shift Special Edition Controller series with the Aqua Shift, followed by the Lunar and Stellar Shift controllers," says Xbox Accessories product marketing manager Mekias Bekalu in today's announcement. "We have been thrilled by the Xbox community's response to each controller and are delighted to announce that the Shift series is now available through Xbox Design Lab."

The Shift lineup adds a two-tone color-shifting shade to the controller's top cover and side grips. Aqua Shift features a blue shimmer, Lunar Shift has a silver-gold look, while Stellar Shift offers a blue-purple option.

Also joining the Shift family is the brand-new Cosmic Shift design, which will be exclusive to the Xbox Design Lab. As seen in the image above, it features a white-pink shimmer.

Keep in mind that opting for one of the new Shift designs will add an extra $9.99 to the controller when using the Xbox Design Lab. As with other Design Lab gamepads, in addition to the top case, users can alter the D-pad, button designs, bumpers, triggers, and back case, as well as add metallic parts, rubberized grips, and even an engraving for further customizability.

Since its debut in 2016, the Xbox Design Lab has gone through multiple upgrades, gaining more colors, different materials, and features to improve customizability. In 2021, the Xbox Series X|S's updated controller received official support, while last year, the Xbox Elite Series 2 became another option for receiving customizable designs.

With leaks saying a brand-new Xbox controller with haptic feedback is now in development, we may soon see a brand-new addition to the Design Lab. Moreover, an upcoming Xbox Series X refresh could also see the cylindrical console itself be a part of the Xbox Design Lab.