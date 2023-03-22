Microsoft shut down the PS5 version of Redfall after it bought ZeniMax

As Redfall gets ready to launch in just a few weeks, the creative director at its developer Arkane, Harvey Smith, admitted in a new interview that there was a version of the vampire-themed shooter in the works for Sony's PlayStation 5 console.

According to IGN France, the PS5 version was swiftly canceled after Microsoft's purchase of Arkane's parent company, ZeniMax Media, closed in 2021. He stated (translated):

We were acquired by Microsoft and it was a change with capital C. They came in and said, 'No PlayStation 5, we're focusing on Xbox, PC and Game Pass.'

Having said that, Smith did add that eliminating the PS5 version of Redfall was an advantage for the team:

It's not very serious, it's even a good decision I think. [It helps to] support Game Pass and have one less platform to worry about, one less complexity.

When Microsoft bought ZeniMax, it said it would evaluate whether or not it would bring upcoming games to Sony's console "on a case-by-case basis." While games like Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo kept their PS5 timed exclusivity period, other games, like Hi-Fi Rush, Redfall and other upcoming ZeniMax games like Starfield will only be available on the PC and Microsoft's Xbox consoles.

This new info puts the spotlight once again on Microsoft's pledge to Sony that it will offer Activision's Call of Duty games on the PS5, with feature parity with other versions, for 10 years if it is allowed to buy Activision Blizzard for $69 billion. Sony doesn't believe Microsoft and even thinks Microsoft could cripple any future PlayStation Call of Duty games so people would use the Xbox version.

In the meantime, Redfall is due for release on May 2 for the PC and the Xbox Series X/S consoles. You can preorder the game on Amazon right now.

Source: IGN France

