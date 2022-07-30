Weekend PC Game Deals: Sim giveaways, sim bundles, and even more sims

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Simulator fans have a lot to take in this weekend, and starting things off is a bundle of simulators from Humble.

The Summer Sims Bundle has Fireworks Simulator for $1 as its starting tier. It is followed up by Construction Simulator 2015, Take Off - The Flight Simulator, TransOcean: The Shipping Company, and Drone Swarm in the average price tier, which is currently just above $11.

The complete bundle costs $12, adding Firefighting Simulator - The Squad and Bus Simulator 18, along with six DLC packs for the game.

Meanwhile, if adventure games are more your style, the new Humble Amazing Adventures bundle carries The Almost Gone in the $1 tier, which is followed up by Quern, Unavowed, Draugen, and Dreamfall Chapters for $10 in the second tier.

The final tier adds on Beyond a Steel Sky, Alfred Hitchcock Vertido, and Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases, all for $20.

Coincidentally, Epic Games Store's freebie also arrived from the simulator genre this week. To satisfy all your grass cutting needs, you can now grab a copy of Lawn Mowing Simulator.

The title touts licensed lawn mowers with authentic customizable machines and attachments, all for use while mowing a multitude from lawns of the Great British countryside. Aside from regular cutting duties, you can even grow an entire lawn mowing business in a career mode.

The Lawn Mowing Simulator giveaway will run until Thursday, August 4, which is when the cooperative rail-building title Unrailed will become the latest freebie.

Free Events

Three free weekend offers are active right now, and starting things off is Ubisoft. You can play the medieval combat game For Honor for free until August 3 with the full base game available during the period on Steam.

At the same time free events have kicked off for Norse mythology-focused real-time strategy game Northgard as well as the real-time tactics mashup that combines Western and supernatural elements, Hard West. Both free-to-play events will run through the weekend on Steam.

Big Deals

The biggest discounts of this weekend have been condensed into the list you can find below with hand-picked highlights from all over. Of course, there are some simulators mixed into this too:

DRM-free Goodness

If it's DRM-free games on sale you're looking for, then find our picks from the GOG store below:

