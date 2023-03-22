Microsoft's Bing Image Creator actually flagged "Bing" with a content warning

On Tuesday, Microsoft launched Bing Image Creator, which allows users to create AI-generated artwork from text-based prompts. In the day since its launch, some people have been surprised at how restrictive the service is with certain inquiries.

One of the restricted comments is from Twitter user Shane Parr, who sent a message to Microsoft's Mikhail Parakhin, the company's head of Advertising and Web Services. Parr showed a screenshot of Bing Image Creator flagging just the word "Bing" with a Content Warning.

Parr felt that "the content warning setting is wildly off on this one." Even Parakhin admitted in his response, "We seem to be overblocking quite a bit..."

We seem to be overblocking quite a bit... — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 22, 2023

However, today Parakhin posted another message that shows that Microsoft knows about these strong guard rails, but says that they will be relaxed over time:

Folks, we are aware that Bing Image Creator is overly restrictive with sensitive queries, had to be on the safe side at launch. As we gather feedback, we will be gradually fixing those issues. And it should be fully coming to Bing Chat tomorrow, fingers crossed. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 22, 2023

Hopefully, Microsoft will allow Bing Image Creator to use "Bing" in its generated artwork soon. Paraklin also stated that the new feature should be available fully in the Bing Chat service on Thursday after a limited number of users tried it out this week.