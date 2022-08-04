Microsoft turns on Enhanced Security in Edge for all users in the latest Beta update

Microsoft released an updated version of Edge 104, which has been available in the Beta Channel since last month. Version 104.0.1293.44 brings general bugfixes and performance improvements, plus it enables Enhanced Security for all users by default.

What is new in Microsoft Edge 104.0.1293.44 Beta?

Enhance your security on the web. Improvements to Enhance your security on the web in edge://settings/privacy now include Basic as the new default option. With this option, Microsoft Edge will apply added security protection to the less visited sites. This preserves the user experience for the most popular sites on the web.

Enhanced Security in Microsoft Edge is a feature that makes the browser more secure by disabling Just-in-time compiler (JIT). According to Microsoft, turning off JIT reduces attack surfaces, effectively making it harder for malicious websites to inject malware. Besides disabling JIT, Enhanced Security (formerly Super-Duper Secure Mode) applies additional protection measures, such as Hardware Enforced Stack Protection, Arbitrary Code Guard (ACG), and Control Flow Guard (CFG).

You can learn more about Enhanced Security and how to enable it in Edge Stable in our dedicated guide.

Microsoft plans to release Edge 104 to all users in the Stable Channel in the upcoming days. Meanwhile, Google released Chrome 104 with some controversial changes.