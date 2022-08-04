Valve opens Steam Deck reservations in more countries

Valve's portable PC gaming system, the Steam Deck, is officially releasing in Asia soon, and the same reservation plans it began in western markets have now kicked off in the new regions. Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong are the latest countries joining the fray as Valve teams up with Japanese distributor Komodo for the task.

"We have worked with the team at Komodo for years, and are excited to have their help as our authorized reseller of Steam Deck in these regions," said Valve today in its announcement. "We're very excited to make Steam Deck available in more places around the world, and hope players in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong will love Steam Deck as much as we do."

Reservations are now open on Komodo's new Steam Deck portal here. The usual 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB versions are available for choosing for a small reservation fee. To promote the release, Valve and Komodo will also have a large floor presence at the Tokyo Game Show this September where fans will be able to go hands-on with the handheld gaming PC.

The news also comes soon after Valve revealed it is producing "more Decks faster than ever before", thanks to supply chain issues finally clearing up. To those worried about the fresh reservations affecting the long line already in place North America, United Kingdom, and Europe, the company said the new Asia queues are separately handled.