Microsoft Edge 104 is now available in Beta channel

Microsoft has released a new "major" Edge update in the Beta channel. Version 104 is now available for final testing before moving to the Stable release.

Edge 104 does not bring much in the way of new features. In fact, for a regular consumer, there are no new features at all. According to the official release notes, Edge 104 Beta introduces only new policies for enterprise consumers. Here is the full changelog.

What is new in Edge 104.0.1293.14:

New Policies: AllowedDomainsForApps - Define domains allowed to access Google Workspace

AskBeforeCloseEnabled - Get user confirmation before closing a browser window with multiple tabs

BrowserCodeIntegritySetting - Configure browser process code integrity guard setting

DoubleClickCloseTabEnabled - Double Click feature in Microsoft Edge enabled (only available in China)

ImportOnEachLaunch - Allow import of data from other browsers on each Microsoft Edge launch

QuickSearchShowMiniMenu - Enables Microsoft Edge mini menu

PasswordManagerRestrictLengthEnabled - Restrict the length of passwords that can be saved in the Password Manager

PDFXFAEnabled - XFA support in native PDF reader enabled

TextPredictionEnabled - Text prediction enabled by default Obsoleted Policy: U2fSecurityKeyApiEnabled - Allow using the deprecated U2F Security Key API

Edge Beta is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android. You can download the browser from the official website on desktop platforms and the Google Play Store on Android. Microsoft plans to release Edge 104 in the Stable channel in the week of August 4, 2022.