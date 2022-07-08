Microsoft Edge 104 is now available in Beta channel

Microsoft has released a new "major" Edge update in the Beta channel. Version 104 is now available for final testing before moving to the Stable release.

Edge 104 does not bring much in the way of new features. In fact, for a regular consumer, there are no new features at all. According to the official release notes, Edge 104 Beta introduces only new policies for enterprise consumers. Here is the full changelog.

What is new in Edge 104.0.1293.14:

New Policies:

Obsoleted Policy:

Edge Beta is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android. You can download the browser from the official website on desktop platforms and the Google Play Store on Android. Microsoft plans to release Edge 104 in the Stable channel in the week of August 4, 2022.

