Microsoft updates Windows 11 Snipping Tool and Notepad apps for Canary and Dev Insiders

In addition to all the new Windows 11 Insider Preview builds that were released today. Microsoft also released new updates to the Windows 11 Snipping Tool and Notepad apps for Insiders in the Dev and Canary channels.

Here is the changelog for the app updates:

Snipping Tool (version 11.2307.44.0)

With this update to Snipping Tool, we are introducing the combined capture bar, making it easier to switch between capturing screenshots and screen recordings without having to open the app. Use the Print Screen or Win + Shift + S keyboard shortcuts to open the capture bar for snipping, where you will continue to find the familiar snipping modes or try the new Win + Shift + R keyboard shortcut to open the capture bar for recording.

Snipping Tool combined capture bar showing screenshot capture options.

We are also improving the screen recording experience based on your feedback by introducing support for optionally recording your PC audio and voice overs using a microphone. New app settings let you configure the default audio recording settings for new screen recordings, and if you have multiple recording devices, you can select your preferred recording device before you start recording.

Snipping Tool capture bar while recording showing new audio options.

FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Apps > Snipping Tool.

Notepad (version 11.2307.22.0)

With this update, Notepad will start automatically saving your session state allowing you to close Notepad without any interrupting dialogs and then pick up where you left off when you return. Notepad will automatically restore previously open tabs as well as unsaved content and edits across those open tabs. Saved session state does not impact any of your files, though, and it is still your choice whether to save or discard unsaved changes to files anytime you close a tab. You can turn this feature off in app settings if you would prefer to have a fresh start every time you open Notepad.

Notepad with one open tab.

FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Apps > Notepad.

[PLEASE NOTE: We are beginning to roll these experiences out, so they may not be available to all Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels just yet as we plan to monitor feedback and see how it lands before pushing it out to everyone.]