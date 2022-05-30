Microsoft wants to import your Chrome data every time you launch Edge

Every modern browser has a built-in tool for data import that simplifies switching between browsers. You can get your history, favorites, passwords, open tabs, and other data from Chrome to Edge (or vice versa) in just a few clicks during the initial launch. Microsoft now wants to take this feature to another level and make its browser constantly pull data from Chrome every time your launch Edge.

The feature itself is not new, but the recent updates in Edge Canary make it more flexible and customizable. Edge 104 Canary received a new settings section where the user can select what data Edge should snag upon launch.

To enable the new data import feature, open your profile settings and click Import browser data > Import browser data on each launch > Turn on. After that, you can select a Chrome profile and the items to import.

Edge Canary currently supports on-launch import of passwords, autofill settings, payment info, browsing history, cookies, and open tabs. The latter will appear in an "Imported tabs" group. Unfortunately, on-launch import cannot copy favorites and extensions, but Microsoft promises to add these items in future updates.

The new import settings section is available to select insiders in the Canary channel, similar to the new Drop feature responsible for sharing notes and files across your devices.

Source: Leopeva64-2