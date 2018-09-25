Microsoft Whiteboard is now available for iOS; web app in preview

Today at its Ignite 2018 conference, Microsoft announced that its Whiteboard app is available for iOS devices, with a web app in preview. The mobile and web apps were first announced back in July, and the Android app that was promised is still on the way.

First launched with the Surface Hub, the Whiteboard app is exactly what it sounds like, a whiteboard. What makes it particularly interesting is that different users can collaborate on the same whiteboard from anywhere. The app has since been made available on Windows 10, and now you can use it from your iPhone or iPad.

Originally a derivative of OneNote, the goal of Whiteboard is to be simple and approachable. It's easy to get started; you just have to sign in with a Microsoft account, and if you want, invite people to share your whiteboard with. As people edit the whiteboard, changes are made in real-time.

You can find the Whiteboard app for iOS here, and it requires iOS 9 or higher, giving it a broad range of availability. The web app URL is easy enough to remember, at whiteboard.microsoft.com.