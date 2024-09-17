Microsoft will release a documentary about the creation of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 on Oct. 3

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been in development for several years at Ukraine-based GSC Game World, well before that country was invaded by Russia in early 2022. Today, Microsoft announced it will release a free documentary about the making of the first-person shooter sequel on YouTube on October 3.

The first trailer for the documentary, titled War Game: The Making of ‘S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, is now available to watch on YouTube as well. It shows team members from GSC GameWorld dealing with the real life events of the Russian invasion while also trying to finish the long awaited game.

Variety has more info on the documentary. It interviewed the game's creative director Maria Grygorovych on how they wanted to share their story with the world even if it might be hard to do so. She stated:

It’s not about like, I really want to share something from my personal life, or for our team, as well. We are really not public people and it’s hard to share something personal. But when this opportunity comes to us from Microsoft, we thought that it’s important to share with the world a little bit more about how difficult it is to live in a wartime from the personal side.

The new documentary was directed by Andrew Stephan, who also directed the multi-part Power On: The Story of Xbox that Microsoft released for free on YouTube in 2021.

After a number of delays, some for obvious reasons, GSC GameWorld will finally release S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl on November 20. It will be available as a timed console exclusive for Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S, and it will also be released for the PC via Steam, GOG, Microsoft Store, and the Epic Games Store. The game will be a Day One exclusive launch for Microsoft's PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.