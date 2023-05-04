Microsoft Xbox Insider Beta, Delta, and Omega rings get updates with bug fixes

Microsoft has rolled out new updates for Xbox Insider members in the Beta, Delta, and Omega rings. All three ring updates have the same build number of 2305.230502-2200. All of them also have the same changelog, which you can check out below:
Fixes Implemented
Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build:
My Games & Apps
- Additional fixes to address an issue where installing or updating titles could remain in the Queue ‘finishing things up’ longer than expected.
- Fixed an issue where titles could fail to install unexpectedly.
- Fixes to address an issue where some titles stored on an external drive would display a green square rather than the expected artwork.
System
- Various stability and performance fixes.
Just a reminder: Only Xbox Insider members who are in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings can currently check out the new Xbox Home experience, which was rolled out earlier this week. It includes improvements like a decluttered dashboard layout, along with simplified navigation for faster access to the Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, and more.
