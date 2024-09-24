Monster Hunter Wilds coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC on February 28

Capcom revealed the release date for its upcoming title, Monster Hunter Wilds, at Sony's State of Play livestream. The studio confirmed that Monster Hunter Wilds will launch on February 28, 2025.

The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Capcom also shared a new gameplay trailer demonstrating the hunting mechanics and locales players can expect to explore in Monster Hunter Wilds.

A few years ago, on the border of the Forbidden Lands, never investigated by the Guild, a boy named Nata is rescued. Using Nata’s cryptic words as a clue, the Forbidden Lands Research Commission is assembled to investigate the mysterious monster that attacked. The journey of the Research Committee to investigate the monster, called the “White Wraith,” and to rescue Nata’s beleaguered people, known as “the Keepers,” begins now. The Guild forms several units, each consisting of three people and one animal: a Hunter, a Handler, a Smithy, and a Palico. There is the Avis Unit in which the protagonist belongs, and Astrum Unit, to which Olivia and others belong.

Central to the experience are the new weapon states of the Scarlet Forest and Windward Plains that offer different playstyles for both combat and traversal.

The Scarlet Forest is a vibrant ecosystem marked by red rivers that undergo dramatic changes like heavy downpours. Players can fish in the forest's waters or explore on the back of their Seikret mounts. The Windward Plains house the fiery Brute Wyvern Quematrice that sprays flammable liquids.

Capcom also unveiled new monsters inhabiting these areas. The leviathan Uth Duna appears during the Scarlet Forest's storms, while Quematrice prowls the Windward Plains. Additionally, the video shed more light on the Wudwud Lynian tribe that calls the Scarlet Forest home.

Pre-orders for the digital PS5 version start today, granting the "Guild Knight Set" and "Hope Charm" bonuses. Those who pre-order digitally will also receive the exclusive Monster Hunter Wilds Digital Mini Art Book app.

There are a few editions out there as Standard, Deluxe, Premium Deluxe - each mixes and matches game and cosmetic DLC packages.