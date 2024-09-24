Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered announced for PS5 and PC, offers a $10 upgrade option

The leak about another remaster coming out of Sony turned out to be true. Horizon Zero Dawn by Guerrilla Games turned up at the latest State of Plate presentation held by the publisher today, and it's the title getting a remaster this time. The action game's original release on the PlayStation 4 landed in 2017, while a PC port released in 2020. Watch the announcement trailer showcasing the visual upgrade above. There is good news for current owners too.

Nixxes Software, the porting specialist that's under Sony's studios, is working with Guerrilla Games for this remaster. Aside from touting "countless" visual upgrades that include improved textures, animations, lighting, and shaders as well as upgraded character models, which the development teams say brings the title to the "same visual fidelity" as the 2022-released sequel Horizon Forbidden West.

3D Audio support and support for DualSense haptic triggers are incoming with this remaster too, letting players on the current-gen PlayStation controller feel the action on their fingers as Aloy fires every arrow, spear, and bomb. Native support for the PlayStation 5 Pro is included too.

One of the biggest additions of the remaster seems to be conversation upgrades. The studios say that they have re-recorded over 10 hours of conversations with new mocap data for the remaster, just as the trailer shows off in a few scenes.

The remaster will ship with The Frozen Wilds expansion's content too, bringing another questline set in a new area that also adds fresh skills, weapons, and machines.

As for the PC version, the announcement said this:

The PC version on Windows includes the PlayStation overlay with Trophy support and has its own set of features, such as support for ultra-wide resolutions and the latest performance enhancing technologies like NVIDIA DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3.1 with frame generation4.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is coming to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store as well as the PlayStation 5. The release date is set for October 31, 2024. The price is set at $49.99, but anyone who owns the original Complete Edition on any platform will be offered a $9.99 upgrade path instead.

