Sony announces new State of Play to show off 14 PS5 and PSVR2 games

PlayStation fans have a new date to look forward to as Sony just announced a brand-new State of Play presentation. Confirming rumors, the show will be kicking off on Friday, and it is set to present "updates on PS5 and PS VR2 titles." It is also going live a couple of weeks before all the other major publishers that are hosting their own not-E3 showcases in June.

The second State of Play of 2024 kicks off at 3pm PT / 6pm ET | 12am CEST / 7am JST on Thursday, May 30. According to Sony, the presentation will last over 30 minutes, and it will be broadcasted over on its official YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok portals.

There will be 14 games present for fans to look forward to according to the company, but it did not give any hints as to what they may be. "State of Play is back! Tune in live for updates on PS5 and PS VR2 titles, plus a look at PlayStation Studios games arriving later this year," it adds.

State of Play returns with a 30+ minute broadcast this Thursday at 3pm PT / 11pm BST: https://t.co/eJWbP09sv3



Tune in live for updates on 14 PS5 and PS VR2 titles, including a look at PlayStation Studios titles arriving later this year. pic.twitter.com/B6Uc6aLWKF — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 29, 2024

Keep in mind though that this is not a PlayStation Showcase. State of Play events are focused more on a smaller number of games, third party studios-developed titles, and sometimes updates on Sony's already announced first-party games. This means there may not be any major new announcements during this event. We might still get a full blown PlayStation Showcase later this year though, possibly with new hardware reveals.

The State of Play could be where Sony announces God of War Ragnarök for PC as well, which has been rumored for some time now. Also, an official adapter to make PlayStation VR2 headsets and games compatible with PCs is also incoming as it was announced earlier this year. A new certification for this piece of hardware was found earlier today. This may also make an appearence at the State of Play.