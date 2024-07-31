Microsoft reveals more updates for Teams, including a new gallery view for meetings and more

As it usually does for the end of a month, Microsoft has posted up a list of updates it has made for its Teams online meeting and chat services for the month of July. We have already reported on a number of them, including support for creating custom emojis in chats, the expansion of Copilot speaker recognition for Teams Rooms for Windows, and turning off notifications for channel posts, along with support for customizing sound notifications.

Today's blog post reveals even more Teams updates that were rolled out in July. One of them has a new gallery design for video meetings. Microsoft says:

The new gallery places everyone in tiles of equal size whether their camera is turned on or off. While the default gallery size is 16 participants, you can customize the number of participants visible on your screen (up to 49) to best fit your preference.

The events feature in Teams has also received some updates. Event organizers now can use drag and drop features to move around the order of presenters for an event. Also, a new toggle can be access to turn or off the video of a presenter during an event for those organizers.

There have also been some improvements and additions for users who access the 3D avatars and virtual settings with the Microsoft Mesh technology. One of them offers more reactions for Mesh avatars. Microsoft says:

Avatar reactions allow attendees and presenters to gauge how events and meetings, and their content, are being received by participants. The additional avatar reactions can be played in immersive space (3D) view in Teams and in Mesh events

There are also some new templates that can be used for Mesh events instead of creating them from scratch, along with a way to go back and revisit Mesh events.