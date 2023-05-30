Mortal Kombat 1 online stress test revealed for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles

Mortal Kombat 1 was officially announced earlier this month, along with a beta test coming in August ahead of its full release on September 19. However, there will also be another chance to check out the game in a limited way before it launches.

Publisher Warner Bros. Games has quietly posted a FAQ about the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 Online Stress Test. The publisher insists this is not the same thing as the upcoming beta test:

The purpose is to deliberately stress our online infrastructure and identify potential issues ahead of the game’s launch.

The online stress test will have only a small amount of content, according to the FAQ. Players will be able to check out 1 vs. 1 online multiplayer, and a "limited single-player Klassic Towers mode against A.I. opponents." There's no word on which fighters will be included.

The stress test will be released for the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X and S consoles only, much like the August beta test. It also won't support cross-play multiplayer. There's no word yet on when the online stress test will be held nor how long it will last.

If you want to be considered for the stress test when it goes live, you will need to sign up for a free Warner Bros Games account, if you don't have one already. Once that's done, you can go to the Mortal Kombat 1 Online Stress Test registration site and sign up using the Warner Bros. games account.

The publisher states that signing up for this stress test doesn't guarantee you will get to take part, as people will be picked at random from the list of registrations. Also, it will be limited to residents in North America, Latin America, Brazil, and Europe.

We will get our first chance to see actual gameplay from Mortal Kombat 1 on June 8 during the Summer Games Fest online streaming event. You can preorder the console versions now on Amazon.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.