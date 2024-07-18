Netflix blows away expectations again with over 8 million new subscribers for Q2 2024

Netflix keeps adding more subscribers to its streaming services that expected. As part of its financial results for the second quarter of 2024, the company revealed that it added 8.05 million subscribers during that period. That's well above expectations from financial advisers, and it is also well above the 5.89 million subscribers that were added during the second quarter of 2023.

Netflix now has 277.65 million subscribers globally. The company has already announced it plans to stop revealing new subscriber numbers during its financial results in 2025, but will reveal certain milestones as they happen. It did announce today that its ad-based subscriber numbers went up 34 percent in the second quarter, compared to the same period a year ago.

Overall revenues were $9.559 billion for the quarter, up from $8.187 billion from the same period a year ago. Net income was $2.1.47 billion for the quarter, up from $1.488 billion from a year ago.

In its financial results, Netflix admitted that it is testing a new homepage design for its TV apps, which was actually revealed in June. It stated:

This new interface provides more visible title information at a glance — including synopsis, genre and ratings. Title previews are also larger and more dynamic, with more immersive trailers and bigger box art to make browsing easier.

The company also mentioned its efforts in releasing video games, mostly on mobile devices. Netflix says it will now release one new game a month, with many of them based on Netflix's movies and TV shows like Too Hot to Handle, Emily in Paris, and Selling Sunset. It also announced plans to release a multiplayer game based on its hit show Squid Game around the time the second season of the series debuts sometime later in 2024.

Netflix will be expanding its live sports streaming efforts in the next several months, including live-streaming two NFL games for Christmas Day, and showing WWE Raw beginning in January 2025.